Shamla F, Ali T, Chaudhari B, Chaudhury S, Saldanha D. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(Suppl 1): S100-S104.
38370919
BACKGROUND: News media reporting of suicide may influence the masses toward or against suicidal behavior. So, responsible reporting by news media is important to protect vulnerable people from the deleterious effects of media reporting. World Health Organization has issued guidelines for media reporting of suicide in this regard. We planned this research to evaluate the quality of online news media reports of suicide and attempted suicides in India. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We assessed a total of 210 news reports about suicide and attempted suicides (70 English, 70 Malayalam, and 70 Hindi) to evaluate the reporting of harmful and protective characteristics in news according to the World Health Organization guidelines for reporting suicide in media.
Language: en
Awareness about suicide; harmful characteristics; protective characteristics; reporting guidelines