Abstract

Bipolar affective disorder (BPAD) is a major psychiatric illness impairing the quality of life. The etiology of BPAD is influenced by different factors possibly related to gene-environment interactions. Approximately 30% to 50% of individuals with BPAD have experienced some traumatic event in childhood. Serious adverse experiences that children may suffer early in life are often described as childhood trauma (CT). It includes physical, emotional, and sexual abuse and physical and emotional neglect. CT is linked with an elevated risk of developing BPAD. Childhood adversities play a role in modulating the early onset of illness, increased number of depressive episodes, increased suicide attempts, and other clinical severity of BPAD. Hospital-based studies comprising heterogeneous populations had researched the specific role of each trauma subtype as a predisposing factor for BPAD. Identifying and addressing CT through early intervention methods may prevent the future development of chronic disorders like BPAD. This review article is an attempt to explore and highlight the existing literature regarding the association of different subtypes of CT with BPAD.

