Bhavana M, Vydyanath G, Lakshmi DV. Ind. Psychiatry J. 2023; 32(Suppl 1): S83-S85.
(Copyright © 2023, Association of Industrial Psychiatry of India)
38370958
BACKGROUND: Schizophrenia is one of the most prevalent and serious mental disorders, affecting many facets of life. One of schizophrenia's five domains is aggression. The risk factors for aggression in schizophrenia have been the subject of numerous studies, but it is still unclear how the socio-demographic and clinical variables relate to these risk factors. This study's goal was to identify the clinical and socio-demographic risk variables for aggressive behavior in schizophrenia patients.
Language: en
Aggression; modified overt aggression scale; schizophrenia