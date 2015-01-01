Abstract

BACKGROUND: Schizophrenia is one of the most prevalent and serious mental disorders, affecting many facets of life. One of schizophrenia's five domains is aggression. The risk factors for aggression in schizophrenia have been the subject of numerous studies, but it is still unclear how the socio-demographic and clinical variables relate to these risk factors. This study's goal was to identify the clinical and socio-demographic risk variables for aggressive behavior in schizophrenia patients.



AIM: To identify the clinical and socio-demographic risk factors for aggressive behavior in schizophrenia patients.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Fifty patients who matched the inclusion criteria were selected for a cross-sectional study that was carried out in a tertiary care hospital. Socio-demographic details and clinical variables were collected using semi-structured proforma, and the modified overt aggression scale (MOAS) was applied to schizophrenia patients. Data were analyzed using the SPSS 25 version.



RESULTS: Of the 50 participants, 34 (68%) were aggressive patients, and 16 (32%) were non-aggressive patients. Patients with lower SES (R = -0.374, P = 0.007) and those who were single (R = -0.375, P = 0.007) scored statistically significantly on the bivariate correlation analysis.



CONCLUSION: Schizophrenia patients show a significant prevalence of aggressive behavior. Aggression was found to be substantially correlated with patients' lower socio-economic status and single status. To lessen aggressive behavior and its adverse effects, psychiatrists must identify valid clinical and illness predictors for aggression in schizophrenia patients.

