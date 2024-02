Abstract

Burn epidemiology and complications have been well studied,[1,2] but data on double-covered skin burns, including the pubic region, buttocks, and breasts, is limited. Our objectives were to analyse the epidemiology and burn mechanism/sources of double-covered skin.



The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database was retrospectively searched using keywords 'pubic', 'buttock', and 'breast', 1/1/2000-12/31/2018, with date, age, sex, race, disposition, location, and source collected. Chi-square tests compared admission rates and burn sources of each skin area (P < 0.05).



There was a total of 455 double-covered burns: 381 pubic (83.73%), 61 buttock (13.41%), and 13 breast (2.86%) areas, with 50.99% children, 68.13% males, 39.56% Whites, and 23.74% Blacks [Table 1]. Injuries most commonly occurred at home (67.03%), with particularly high admission rates for pubic burns (16.80%, P < 0.05), compared to the buttock (6.56%) and breast (0.00%). Overall, scald was the most common burn source (63.30%), especially boiling water, followed by chemicals (16.48%), most frequently household cleaners

