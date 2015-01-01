|
Citation
|
Joskowitz K, Patwardhan UM, Floan GM, Heflinger M, Cruz S, David M, Jadhav P, Nienow S, Thangarajah H, Ignacio RC. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38372360
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Non-accidental trauma (NAT), or child abuse, is a leading cause of childhood injury and death in the United States. Studies demonstrate that military-affiliated individuals are at greater risk of mental health complications and family violence, including child maltreatment. There is limited information about the outcomes of military children who experience NAT. This study compares the outcomes between military-dependent and civilian children diagnosed with NAT. STUDY DESIGN: A single institution, retrospective review was performed of children admitted with confirmed NAT at a Level I trauma center. Data was collected from the institutional trauma registry and the Child Abuse Team's database. Military affiliation was identified using insurance status and parental/caregiver self-reported active-duty status. Demographic and clinical data including hospital length of stay (LOS), morbidities, specialty consults, and mortality were compared.
Language: en