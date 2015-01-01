Abstract

PURPOSE: The objective of this study was to validate a scale that could help surgeons evaluate patients' psychological readiness to return to sport (RTS) after peroneal tendon pathology surgery.



METHODS: The Ankle Ligament Reconstruction-Return to Sport after Injury (ALR-RSI) scale, which had previously been validated in ankle ligament reconstruction patients, was adapted to evaluate the psychological preparedness for RTS in athletic patients who underwent peroneal tendinopathy surgery. The Foot and Ankle Outcome Score (FAOS) and Foot Ankle Ability Measurement (FAAM) scores were employed as patient-related outcome measurement (PROM) instruments.



RESULTS: This study included 57 patients. There was a strong correlation between ALR-RSI and both FAOS and FAAM (r = -0.68 and 0.74, respectively). ALR-RSI was considerably higher in patients who returned to sports than in those who did not. The mean score was 72.9 ± 19.0 in patients who returned to the same preinjury level, 48.5 ± 24.0 in those who returned to a lower level and 53.6 ± 31.1 in patients who changed their athletic activity (p < 0.0001). Furthermore, ALR-RSI showed at least a similar discrimination ability when compared to FAOS and FAAM. The test-retest intraclass correlation coefficient was 0.95. The Cronbach's α statistic used to measure the internal consistency was high (0.95). A Youden index of 0.65 was observed for a cut-off score of 68 points.



CONCLUSION: ALR-RSI is a valid instrument for assessing psychological readiness to RTS in an athletic population following peroneal tendon surgery. When compared to the most commonly used PROMs, it was strongly correlated and demonstrated at least similar discrimination capacity. This could assist surgeons in identifying athletes who will have poor postoperative results and advising them on their capability to RTS. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level III.

Language: en