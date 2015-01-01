Abstract

BACKGROUND: In the near future, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is inevitable, driven by environmental concerns and climate change awareness. However, this progressive trend also brings forth safety concerns and hazards, notably regarding the risk of EV fires, which have garnered significant media attention. This necessitates the need to study for comprehensive fire risk assessment strategies aimed at preventing and mitigating such incidents.



METHODS: This study presents a framework for assessing fire risks in EVs using Fault Tree Analysis (FTA). By integrating disparate data sources into a unified dataset, the proposed methodology offers a holistic approach to understanding potential hazards. The study embarked on a comprehensive exploration of EV fire causes through qualitative FTA.



RESULTS: Through this approach, the work discerned five major causes: human factors, vehicle factors, management factors, external factors, and unknown factors. Using a meticulous weighted average approach, the annual EV fire frequency for each country was deduced, revealing an average annual EV fire rate of 2.44 × 10 (-4) fires per registered EV. This metric provides a significant benchmark, reflecting both the probability and inherent risk of such incidents. However, uncertainties in data quality and reporting discrepancies highlight the imperative of continued research.



CONCLUSIONS: As EV adoption surges, this study underscores the importance of comprehensive, data-driven insights for proactive risk management, emphasizing the necessity for vigilant and adaptive strategies. The findings emphasize the pivotal role of this assessment in shaping response strategies, particularly for first responders dealing with EV fires. In essence, this research not only elevates the understanding of EV fire risks but also offer a foundation for future safety measures and policies in the domain.

