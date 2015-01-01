Abstract

PURPOSE: This study aims to address the infrequent but serious complication of globe injuries in blepharoplasty.



METHODS: A case series of 3 patients with globe injuries postblepharoplasty is presented, along with a systematic literature review that revealed 13 previously reported cases. Quantitative and comparative analysis is described.



RESULTS: Injuries ranged from deep thermal burns to full-thickness corneal or scleral lacerations, with one instance of traumatic cataract. The median time from surgery to symptom onset was 1 day, with a concerning median delay of 7 days to presentation to an ophthalmologist. Visual outcomes were generally poor, with nearly all patients experiencing permanent visual morbidity. The systematic review revealed 3 cases of endophthalmitis following perforating scleral injuries. Comparative analysis showed no significant differences in visual outcomes between penetrating and perforating injuries.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings of this study emphasize the need for increased vigilance for globe injuries that require prompt ophthalmological evaluation following blepharoplasty, especially considering the observed delay in presentation and the extent of visual morbidity. The study advocates for improved practitioner training in recognizing and managing these complications and underscores the importance of patient education regarding the potential risks and the necessity of timely postoperative care.

