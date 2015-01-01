SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Dahl Nielsen MB, Andersen AB, Grundtvig G, Sørensen K, Andersen JR, Larsson NP, Skov SS, Folker AP, Kjær S, Aldrich PT, Rugulies R, Clausen T, H Madsen IE. Scand. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Associations of Public Health in the Nordic Countries Regions, Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/14034948241228158

PMID

38372071

Abstract

AIM: Knowledge about the prevalence of sexual and gender-based harassment is hampered by disagreements about definitions and measurement methods. The two most common measurement methods are the self-labelling (a single question about exposure to sexual harassment) and the behavioural list method (an inventory of sexually harassing behaviours). The aim of this paper was to compare the self-labelling and the behavioural list methods for measuring sexual harassment and assess the association with depressive symptoms.

METHODS: The study is based on a convenience sample of 1686 individuals employed in 29 workplaces in Denmark. Survey data were collected from November 2020 until June 2021 and there were 1000 participants with full data on key variables. We used a linear mixed-effects model to examine the relationship between sexual harassment and depressive symptoms.

RESULTS: In total, 2.5% self-labelled as being sexually harassed, while 19.0% reported exposure to at least one type of sexual and gender-based harassment using the behavioural list method. Both groups reported higher levels of depressive symptoms compared with non-exposed employees. The most common types of behaviours were: that someone spoke derogatorily about women/men (11.6%); being belittled because of one's gender or sexuality (4.7%); and unwanted comments about one's body, clothes or lifestyle (4.5%).

CONCLUSIONS: The behavioural list method yielded a higher prevalence of sexual and gender-based harassment compared with the self-labelling method. Self-labelling and reporting at least one type of sexual and gender-based harassment was associated with depressive symptoms.


Language: en

Keywords

depressive symptoms; prevalence; self-labelling; sexual harassment; survey

