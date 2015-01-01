Abstract

AIM: Knowledge about the prevalence of sexual and gender-based harassment is hampered by disagreements about definitions and measurement methods. The two most common measurement methods are the self-labelling (a single question about exposure to sexual harassment) and the behavioural list method (an inventory of sexually harassing behaviours). The aim of this paper was to compare the self-labelling and the behavioural list methods for measuring sexual harassment and assess the association with depressive symptoms.



METHODS: The study is based on a convenience sample of 1686 individuals employed in 29 workplaces in Denmark. Survey data were collected from November 2020 until June 2021 and there were 1000 participants with full data on key variables. We used a linear mixed-effects model to examine the relationship between sexual harassment and depressive symptoms.



RESULTS: In total, 2.5% self-labelled as being sexually harassed, while 19.0% reported exposure to at least one type of sexual and gender-based harassment using the behavioural list method. Both groups reported higher levels of depressive symptoms compared with non-exposed employees. The most common types of behaviours were: that someone spoke derogatorily about women/men (11.6%); being belittled because of one's gender or sexuality (4.7%); and unwanted comments about one's body, clothes or lifestyle (4.5%).



CONCLUSIONS: The behavioural list method yielded a higher prevalence of sexual and gender-based harassment compared with the self-labelling method. Self-labelling and reporting at least one type of sexual and gender-based harassment was associated with depressive symptoms.

Language: en