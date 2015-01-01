|
Dahl Nielsen MB, Andersen AB, Grundtvig G, Sørensen K, Andersen JR, Larsson NP, Skov SS, Folker AP, Kjær S, Aldrich PT, Rugulies R, Clausen T, H Madsen IE. Scand. J. Public Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38372071
AIM: Knowledge about the prevalence of sexual and gender-based harassment is hampered by disagreements about definitions and measurement methods. The two most common measurement methods are the self-labelling (a single question about exposure to sexual harassment) and the behavioural list method (an inventory of sexually harassing behaviours). The aim of this paper was to compare the self-labelling and the behavioural list methods for measuring sexual harassment and assess the association with depressive symptoms.
depressive symptoms; prevalence; self-labelling; sexual harassment; survey