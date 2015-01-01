Abstract

This paper maps suicide help-seeking needs identified in the literature, on to the features and functionalities of suicide prevention mobile apps using the adapted ecological model, thereby revealing existing gaps between help-seeking needs and available apps. This paper builds upon previous work by our team, which includes 1) a rapid scoping review aimed at identifying barriers and facilitators of help-seeking related to suicide within psychiatric populations, and 2) a review of suicide prevention apps, including a content analysis of app features and functionalities.

Language: en