Citation
Kemp J, Shin HD, Pape C, Bennett-Poynter L, Groves S, Lascelles K, Strudwick G. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2024; 312: 101-106.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)
DOI
PMID
38372319
Abstract
This paper maps suicide help-seeking needs identified in the literature, on to the features and functionalities of suicide prevention mobile apps using the adapted ecological model, thereby revealing existing gaps between help-seeking needs and available apps. This paper builds upon previous work by our team, which includes 1) a rapid scoping review aimed at identifying barriers and facilitators of help-seeking related to suicide within psychiatric populations, and 2) a review of suicide prevention apps, including a content analysis of app features and functionalities.
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Mental Health Services; *Mobile Applications; *Suicide/psychology; *Telemedicine; digital health; help-seeking; Humans; mental health; mobile health apps; Suicide; Suicide Prevention