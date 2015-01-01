SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kemp J, Shin HD, Pape C, Bennett-Poynter L, Groves S, Lascelles K, Strudwick G. Stud. Health Technol. Inform. 2024; 312: 101-106.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, IOS Press)

DOI

10.3233/SHTI231321

PMID

38372319

Abstract

This paper maps suicide help-seeking needs identified in the literature, on to the features and functionalities of suicide prevention mobile apps using the adapted ecological model, thereby revealing existing gaps between help-seeking needs and available apps. This paper builds upon previous work by our team, which includes 1) a rapid scoping review aimed at identifying barriers and facilitators of help-seeking related to suicide within psychiatric populations, and 2) a review of suicide prevention apps, including a content analysis of app features and functionalities.


Language: en

Keywords

*Mental Health Services; *Mobile Applications; *Suicide/psychology; *Telemedicine; digital health; help-seeking; Humans; mental health; mobile health apps; Suicide; Suicide Prevention

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print