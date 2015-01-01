Abstract

IMPORTANCE: Some people experience persistent symptoms after a concussion that greatly affect occupational performance.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the feasibility and preliminary effect of metacognitive strategy training in a sample of adults with postconcussive symptoms.



DESIGN: Single-group, prospective design. SETTING: University research laboratory. PARTICIPANTS: Adults with persistent concussive symptoms affecting function (N = 14). INTERVENTION: Ten 45-min sessions of a metacognitive strategy training intervention, Cognitive Orientation to daily Occupational Performance (CO-OP). OUTCOMES AND MEASURES: Assessed feasibility outcomes included recruitment, retention, and adherence rates, and intervention acceptability was evaluated with the Client Satisfaction Questionnaire-8. The preliminary effect was measured on occupational performance (Canadian Occupational Performance Measure), concussive symptoms (Neurobehavioral Symptom Inventory), sleep (Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Inventory), vision (College of Optometrists in Vision Development-Quality of Life Outcomes Assessment), and cognition outcomes (Dysexecutive Questionnaire, Weekly Calendar Planning Activity, and National Institutes of Health Toolbox Cognition Battery).



RESULTS: Acceptable recruitment (32%), retention (93%), and adherence rates (100%) were observed, along with a high level of acceptability to participants. Large intervention effects were present for occupational performance, general concussive symptoms, and cognitive functioning.



CONCLUSIONS AND RELEVANCE: Findings suggest that the CO-OP is feasible to administer for adults with postconcussive symptoms and perceived as suitable for the needs of this population. Feasibility findings, coupled with improvements in occupational performance outcomes, provide the foundation for a future larger scale trial. Plain-Language Summary: The Cognitive Orientation to daily Occupational Performance intervention is practical to use to address the functional impact of persistent concussive symptoms in adults. Further research is needed to evaluate the efficacy of the CO-OP intervention with this population.

Language: en