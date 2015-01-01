Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe injury frequency and characteristics in roundnet athletes and compare injury characteristics between elite and non-elite athletes.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed by convenience sampling recreational and competitive roundnet athletes via a REDCap survey distributed through social media platforms. The custom survey evaluated athlete demographics, past sport participation, training workload and roundnet-related injuries throughout their whole playing career. Injury characteristics were reported for the full study cohort and compared between elite and non-elite athletes.



RESULTS: 166 athletes participated in the study, with 33.7% playing at the elite level. 279 injuries were reported, with 86.1% (n=143) of athletes reporting at least one injury throughout their playing career. Injuries most frequently involved the shoulder (20%), ankle (18%), knee (14%) and elbow (14%). 47% of reported injuries occurred due to overuse, and 67% resulted in missed competition time averaging 2.0 months. There were 10 injuries (3.6%) that required surgery. No differences were found in regards to injury frequency (1.9±1.5 vs 1.6±1.1 injuries per athlete, p=0.159) or any injury characteristics between elite and non-elite athletes.



CONCLUSION: Roundnet athletes experienced a mean of 1.7±1.2 injuries while playing roundnet. Injuries most frequently involved the shoulder and ankle and often resulted in missed competition time. The level of competition does not significantly impact injury frequency or characteristics. Roundnet athletes may benefit from injury prevention programmes that include shoulder strengthening, maintaining shoulder range of motion and ankle stability.

