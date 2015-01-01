Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To explore the beliefs and perceptions of professional female footballers and staff regarding injury prevention and performance protection in professional women's football [soccer].



METHODS: This qualitative study applied semistructured interviews with 18 participants from 3 top-tier teams from 2 countries (Portugal and England) and 4 nationalities, including 2 physiotherapists, 5 players, 3 team doctors, 2 head coaches, 3 strength and conditioning coaches, 2 managers, and 1 head of performance. Data analysis applied constant comparison analysis, using principles of grounded theory. There were no major differences in the perspectives of players and staff, and the findings are presented together.



RESULTS: Identifying and reporting injuries and recognising potential injury risk factors were mentioned to influence the prevention of injury. Participants stated that the growth and evolution of women's football could influence injury risk. Before reaching the professional level, exposure to potential risk factors, such as lack of recovery, limited awareness and opportunities for prevention (eg, preventive exercises and load management strategies), was believed to impact players' injury risk. Players further described their experiences and the 'bumpy road' to becoming a professional player, their current context and potential future improvements for women's football regarding injury prevention and performance protection.



CONCLUSION: Professional female football players face different injury risks during different moments of their careers. According to elite players and staff, amateur and semiprofessionals have limited resources and lack injury prevention strategies. Professional players and staff perceived the current preventive measures as good and relied on the value of individualised care and a multidisciplinary approach. In the future, more resources and structured injury prevention strategies are needed in youth and non-professional levels of women's football to reduce injury risk and allow more players to reach their maximal performance.

Language: en