Abstract

BACKGROUND: Assessment of the depiction of suicidal behavior in motion pictures would reveal the social representation of suicide that would foster suicide prevention in a country.



OBJECTIVES: We aimed to assess how suicidality has been depicted in Nepali movies by scrutinizing their contents against the sociodemographic checklist and WHO media guidelines for suicidal reporting.



METHODS: This is a narrative quantitative analysis of suicidal behavior portrayals in the Nepali motion pictures that are publicly and freely accessible.



RESULTS: Overall, out of the 573 scrutinized movies, we found ten movies consisting of 11 characters (i.e., the prevalence is 1.75%) showing suicidal behavior. The majority of suicidal behavior was seen in males 6 (54.5%), and the majority of attempters were students 3 (27.3%) or homemakers 2 (18.2%). Suicidal behavior was mostly observed in unmarried people 6 (54.5%). Hanging was the most prevalent method (45.5%), and home (36.4%) and public places (36.4%) were equally the most frequent places of attempt. The consequential risk factors for the attempts were found to be marital problems/premarital affairs (50%), followed by unfulfilled demand/conflict (30%). While all 11 items depicted the method and place of the attempt, two also depicted the complete scene of the attempt. One item used language that normalized suicide as a constructive solution to the problem. None of the pictures publicized any mental health messages or educated the public about suicide prevention.



CONCLUSIONS: The minimal adherence of the Nepali motion pictures on the depictions of suicidality with WHO media guidelines indicates urgent need to create awareness among the Nepali film fraternity.

