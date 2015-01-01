|
Citation
|
Kalantar-Hormozi B, Mohammadkhani S. Brain Behav. 2024; 14(1): e3363.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38376014
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Existing research has confirmed the link between childhood trauma and poor sleep quality in adulthood. This study focused on the relationship between childhood trauma and hypersomnia specifically, which is understudied. Additionally, childhood maltreatment has been related to mentalizing deficits. The current study examined the role of mentalizing deficits as mediators between childhood trauma and hypersomnia.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Adverse Childhood Experiences; *Child Abuse/psychology; *Disorders of Excessive Somnolence; *Mentalization; *Psychological Tests; *Self Report; Child; childhood trauma; Cross-Sectional Studies; emotional abuse; Humans; hypersomnia; Mediation Analysis; mentalizing; sleep; structural equation modeling