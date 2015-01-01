|
Lin C, Huang CM, Chang W, Chang YX, Liu HL, Ng SH, Lin HL, Lee TMC, Lee SH, Wu SC. Brain Behav. 2024; 14(1): e3348.
BACKGROUND: Predicting suicide is a pressing issue among older adults; however, predicting its risk is difficult. Capitalizing on the recent development of machine learning, considerable progress has been made in predicting complex behavior such as suicide. As depression remained the strongest risk for suicide, we aimed to apply deep learning algorithms to identify suicidality in a group with late-life depression (LLD).
*Suicidal Ideation; *Suicide; Aged; convolutional neural network; cross-sample entropy; Depression/diagnostic imaging; Entropy; Humans; machine learning; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Neural Networks, Computer; older adult; resting-state fMRI; suicide; suicide attempt; Suicide, Attempted