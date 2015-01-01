Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the factor structure, reliability, and validity of the Brazilian version of the Suicide Crisis Inventory (SCI-2) among Brazilian adults.



METHODS: The SCI-2 was cross-culturally adapted into Portuguese and administered to 2,265 individuals in the Brazilian community. Confirmatory factor analyses, internal consistency, and convergent and criterion validity against the suicidal narrative, stressful life events, suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts were examined.



RESULTS: The revised one-factor model of the SCI-2 resulted in adequate, but not optimal, model fit (χ2[1539] = 31,442.79, p <.001, CFI =.99, TLI =.99, RMSEA =.09, SRMR =.05). The revised five-factor model, on the other hand, demonstrated good fit (χ2[1529] = 14,174.86, p <.001, CFI = 1.00, TLI = 1.00, RMSEA =.06, SRMR =.04). Comparison of these two models indicated that the five-factor exhibited a superior model fit to the one-factor model. The SCI-2 total and subscales showed strong internal consistency, good convergent, and criterion validity in relation to stressful life events, suicidal narrative (except goal disengagement subscale), suicidal ideation, and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings indicate that the Brazilian version of the SCI-2 is a valid tool for measuring symptoms of the Suicide Crisis Syndrome.

Language: en