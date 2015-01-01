Abstract

Deaths by overdose and suicide have been steadily rising, yet efforts to jointly address them have been limited despite shared risk and protective factors. The purpose of this study was to explore ways of jointly addressing these two significant public health issues at the community level. To accomplish this goal, we distributed an electronic survey via email to all 58 Local Mental Hygiene Directors (LMHDs) and 184 substance use and 57 suicide prevention coalition leads in New York State in March 2019 to better understand attitudes, perceptions, and practice of community-based overdose and suicide prevention. A total of 140 unique individuals completed the survey for a 47% usable response rate. Participants overwhelmingly reported that suicide and overdose are preventable and that individuals with risky substance use would benefit most from suicide prevention services compared to other populations. In addition, substance use prevention coalition leads reported less awareness of key suicide prevention programs than suicide prevention coalition leads and LMHDs; LMHDs were generally most familiar with suicide prevention programs. Finally, substance use and suicide prevention coalition leads were interested in collaborating to raise awareness, provide training, and implement community-based activities. These findings demonstrate a consensus among county leadership and substance use and suicide prevention coalition leads that suicide and overdose are prevalent in their communities and that increased collaboration to address these two public health issues is warranted.



RESULTS suggest a need for education, training, and technical assistance to support collaboration.

