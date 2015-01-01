Abstract

Vehicle detection is a very important aspect of computer vision application to aerial and satellite imagery, facilitating activities such as instance counting, velocity estimation, traffic predictions, etc. The feasibility of accurate vehicle detection often depends on limited training datasets, requiring a lot of manual work in collection and annotation tasks. Furthermore, there are no known publicly available datasets. Our aim was to construct a pipeline for synthetic dataset generation from aerial imagery and 3D models in Blender software. The dataset generation pipeline consists of seven steps and results in a wished number of images with bounding boxes in YOLO and coco formats. This synthetic dataset has been produced following the steps described in this pipeline. It consists of 5000 2048 × 2048 images with cars inserted into the roads and highways at the images without cars from all over the world. We believe that this dataset and the respective pipeline might be of great importance for vehicle detection, facilitating the customizability of the models to specific needs and context.

Language: en