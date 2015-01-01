Abstract

This article describes a dataset of acceleration signals acquired from a low-cost Wireless Sensor Network (WSN) during seismic events that occurred in Central Italy. The WSN consists of 5 low-cost sensor nodes, each embedding an ADXL355 tri-axial MEMS accelerometer with a fixed sampling frequency of 250 Hz. The data was acquired from February 2023 to the end of June 2023. During this period, several earthquake sequences affected the area where the sensor network was installed. Continuous data was acquired from the WSN and then trimmed around the origin time of seismic events that occurred near the installation site, close to the city of Pollenza (MC), Italy. A total of 67 events were selected, whose data is available at the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV) Seismology data center. The traces acquired from the WSN were then manually annotated by analysts from INGV. Annotations include picking time for P and S phases, when distinguishable from the background noise, alongside an associated uncertainty level for the manual annotations. The resulting dataset consists of 328 3 × 25,001 arrays, each associated with its metadata. The metadata includes event data (hypocenter position, origin time, magnitude, magnitude type, etc.), trace-related data (mean, median, maximum, and minimum amplitudes, manual picks, and picks uncertainty), and sensor-specific data (sensor name, sensitivity, and orientation). Furthermore, a small dataset consisting of non-seismic traces is included, with the goal of providing records of noise-only traces, relative to both electronic and environmental/anthropic noise sources. The dataset holds potential for training and developing Machine Learning or signal processing algorithms for seismic data with low signal-to-noise ratios. Additionally, it is valuable for research about earthquakes, structural health monitoring, and MEMS accelerometer performance in civil and seismic engineering applications.

