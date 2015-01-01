|
Citation
|
Howe ES, Dworkin ER. Eur. J. Psychotraumatol. 2024; 15(1): e2311478.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, The Author(s), Publisher Co-action Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38376992
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Experiencing sexual assault is associated with a significant increase in risk for developing posttraumatic stress disorder and related concerns (e.g. alcohol misuse). Cross-sectional and longitudinal evidence suggests that social support may be both broadly protective against and eroded by posttraumatic stress symptoms. However, little is known about how different aspects of social support and posttraumatic stress symptoms influence each other in the weeks and months immediately following sexual assault, when posttraumatic stress (PTS) symptoms first emerge.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
acute post-trauma period; Agresión sexual; apoyo social; daily diary; estrés postraumático; período agudo post-trauma; posttraumatic stress; registros diarios; Sexual assault; social support