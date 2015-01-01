Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To summarize the status and characteristics of the available evidence, research gaps, and future research priorities for preventing falls in stroke patients through balance training.



METHODS: We used a scoping review framework. A systematic search of PUBMED, Embase, and Cochrane databases for main articles was conducted. Our study only included articles that on balance training and fall-related indicators in stroke patients. Two researchers independently screened the literature according to the inclusion and exclusion criteria. The data of demographic, clinical characteristics, intervention, sample, and outcome indicators were extracted. The characteristics and limitations of the included literature were comprehensively analyzed.



RESULTS: Of the 1,058 studies, 31 were included. The methods of balance training include regular balance training, Tai Chi, Yoga, task balance training, visual balance training, multisensory training, aquatic balance training, perturbation-based balance training, cognitive balance training, system-based balance training, and robot-assisted balance training. The commonly used outcome measures include clinical balance test, such as Berg balance scale (BBS), Timed Up-and-Go Test (TUG), Fall Risk Index assessment (FRI), Fall Efficacy Scale score (FES), and instrumented balance tests.



CONCLUSION: This scoping review summarizes the existing primary research on preventing falls in stroke patients by balance training. Based on the summary of the existing evidence, the characteristics of balance training and their relation to falls in stroke patients were found. The future researches should explore how to develop personalized training program, the sound combination of various balance training, to more effectively prevent falls.

