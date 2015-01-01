Abstract

Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) are solutions developed to reduce the crashes rate of Powered Two Wheelers (PTWs). They assist riders in their driving task by transmitting information on their environment or by automatically controlling the dynamics of their vehicle. This study describes a methodology for evaluating the impact of 14 ARAS on PTWs crashes. This methodology consists first of establishing links between ARAS functionalities and riders' failures in crashes situations. Then, an analysis of real crashes cases was conducted using two reals crashes databases: the "In-depth crashes investigation at the Laboratory of Accident Mechanisms Analysis (LMA)" in Salon-de-Provence, France, and the "Initiative for the Global harmonization of Accidents Data". A total of 390 crashes were analyzed. The results showed that ARAS had an influence on 61.5% of the crashes studied. ARAS benefits at the French national level were also assessed, with a weighting of the results obtained. In the French national data, the Anti-lock Braking System had the highest overall impact among the ARASs, estimated to have influenced 39.1% of crashes. Next, emergency braking systems influenced 30.1% of crashes, and an anti-collision warning system had an impact on 29.8% of crashes. This work provided an initial assessment of the most promising technologies for PTWs road safety. It could be used to guide industry and road safety policy towards the development of the most beneficial systems, and the introduction of standards or regulations.

