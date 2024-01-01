|
Oganezovi N, Lagani V, Kikvidze M, Gamkrelidze G, Tsverava L, Lepsveridze E, Kelly KM, Solomonia R. IBRO Neurosci. Rep. 2024; 16: 291-299.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38374956
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) and its consequences remain great challenges for neurology. Consequences of TBI are associated with various alterations in the brain but little is known about long-term changes of epigenetic DNA methylation patterns. Moreover, nothing is known about potential treatments that can alter these epigenetic changes in beneficial ways. Therefore, we have examined myo-inositol (MI), which has positive effects on several pathological conditions.
BATF2; DNA methylation; Gene expression; Myo-inositol; Traumatic Brain Injury