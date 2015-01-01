SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Babu SS, Varma RP. Indian J. Med. Ethics 2023; VIII(4): 310-313.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Forum for Medical Ethics Society)

DOI

10.20529/IJME.2023.056

PMID

38374673

Abstract

This case study discusses the ethical dilemmas faced by the researchers when a woman with disability voluntarily disclosed her experience of intimate partner violence during an in-depth interview on positive mental health and resilience in wheelchair users. The interviewer's role as a researcher and public health professional raised dilemmas relating to the tenets of privacy, confidentiality and nonmaleficence. Professionals working with women with disability and similar vulnerable participants should anticipate such ethical challenges around violence and discrimination that such individuals face, and strive to resolve challenges based on basic ethical tenets within a context-informed approach.


Language: en

Keywords

*Intimate Partner Violence; *Wheelchairs; Confidentiality; Disclosure; Female; Humans; Mental Health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print