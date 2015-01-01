|
Webber BJ, Whitfield GP, Rose KM, Stowe EW, Zaganjor H, Ederer DJ, Fulton JE. Inj. Prev. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38378255
BACKGROUND: Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and to promote equitable mobility options for all road users. Using a nationally representative survey, we aimed to estimate the prevalence of Vision Zero action plans or strategies in the USA.
Bicycle; Design; Motor vehicle - Non traffic; Pedestrian; Public Health; Safe Community