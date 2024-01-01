|
Citation
Mahmoudzadeh Khalili S, Simpkins C, Yang F. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
38378160
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Falls are the leading cause of injuries in older adults. Although it is well recognized that Alzheimer's disease (AD) increases the fall risk of older adults, the reported fall risk in people with AD varies drastically. The principal purpose of this study was to summarize and synthesize previous studies reporting fall risk-related metrics in people with AD.
Keywords
Cognitive impairment; fall prevention; injured faller; recurrent faller