SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Mahmoudzadeh Khalili S, Simpkins C, Yang F. J. Am. Med. Dir. Assoc. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

DOI

10.1016/j.jamda.2024.01.005

PMID

38378160

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Falls are the leading cause of injuries in older adults. Although it is well recognized that Alzheimer's disease (AD) increases the fall risk of older adults, the reported fall risk in people with AD varies drastically. The principal purpose of this study was to summarize and synthesize previous studies reporting fall risk-related metrics in people with AD.

DESIGN: This was a meta-analysis. SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Thirty-one studies reporting relevant fall data among 4654 older adults with AD were included.

METHODS: The fall prevalence, average number of falls, rate of recurrent fallers, and rate of injured fallers of included studies were meta-analyzed using random-effects models with inverse variance weights.

RESULTS: The pooled annual fall prevalence in older people with AD is 44.27% with an average annual number of falls of 1.30/person and a yearly rate of recurrent fallers of 42.08%. The reported rate of injured fallers was 45.0%.

CONCLUSIONS AND IMPLICATIONS: Our results reinforce that people with AD experience a higher fall risk than their cognitively healthy counterparts. The pooled fall metrics in this meta-analysis extend our understanding of the fall risk in people with AD. In addition, standardized approaches are needed to report fall-related data for people with AD.


Language: en

Keywords

Cognitive impairment; fall prevention; injured faller; recurrent faller

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print