Abstract

Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death among children and adolescents in the US. Safe storage of firearms in the home is one of the most effective ways of preventing firearm injuries in children. This feasibility study was conducted in both the pediatric and general Emergency Departments of a large urban academic medical center in a community with high rates of firearm injuries in children. The objective was to pilot a survey seeking to describe sociodemographic characteristics, firearm specific risk factors, and firearm storage practices of households with children in the community. One hundred participants completed a survey containing items regarding participant demographics, household features, firearm ownership, firearm characteristics, and storage practices. Descriptive statistics were used to define sociodemographic characteristics of the enrolled population, comparing those with firearms to those without, and to describe firearms and storage practices of firearm owners in households with children. Of 100 participants, 30 lived in households with firearms and children. Most firearms in homes with children were stored locked and unloaded most of the time; however, 30% of participants with firearms and children in the home reported not consistently storing a firearm locked and unloaded. The most common reason given for not storing a firearm in the safest manner possible was that storing a firearm locked and unloaded would make it difficult to access quickly. Engaging families with children in discussions around firearm prevention during Emergency Department visits is feasible and may have implications for future efforts to promote safe firearm storage practices.

