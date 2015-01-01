Abstract

PURPOSE: To prevent workplace violence (WV) against visiting nurses (VNs), understanding the influencing factors is crucial. To better comprehend potential violence prevention strategies, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has presented the four-level social-ecological model (SEM) at the 1) individual, 2) relationship, 3) community, and 4) societal levels. This study aims to quantify WV studies against VNs, examine the influencing factors, identify gaps based on SEM levels, and propose future research and policy directions.



DESIGN: A scoping review was conducted following the five-stage protocol proposed by Arksey and O'Malley in 2005.



METHODS: Systematic searches, including manual searches, were performed using English and Korean databases. Published journal articles including editorials on WV against VNs were included, irrespective of the publication date.



FINDINGS: Sixty journal articles were finally selected. Until the 1990s, most of the literature comprised editorials, with empirical research emerging after the 2000s. Classifying studies by SEM level, many studies have focused on individual (86.7%) and community (66.7%) factors, but fewer have addressed relationship (21.7%) and societal (16.7%) factors.



CONCLUSIONS: The study revealed that much research has focused on individual-centered training, with gaps in risk assessment tool development, training incorporating relational aspects, standardized protocols, and understanding of the impact of legal rights and policies. This article advocates a comprehensive approach that considers all SEM levels to address WV against VNs. CLINICAL EVIDENCE: The findings confirm a research gap, which suggests the direction for future research and policies. Stakeholders should be urged to implement evidence-based strategies that contribute to safer work environments for VNs.

