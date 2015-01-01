Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ingestion of multiple high-powered neodymium rare-earth magnets poses a significant risk for gastrointestinal (GI) injury such as bowel perforation or ischemia. Given the rising incidence of rare earth magnetic ingestions and the corresponding increase in serious injuries in children, published guidelines recommend urgent endoscopic removal of all magnets within endoscopic reach in cases involving ingestions of two or more magnets. RESEARCH QUESTION: Do management patterns for multiple magnet ingestion align with current practice guidelines, and does hospital length of stay (LOS) differ based on the initial emergency department (ED) approach? METHODS: This is a retrospective chart review of consecutive patient encounters reported to the New Jersey Poison Information and Education System (NJPIES) between January 2021 and April 2022 involving multiple magnet ingestion. Potential cases were retrieved from the NJPIES TOXICALL® database, using substance codes relating to magnet or foreign body ingestion. Two-sample T tests were used to determine the statistical difference in the hospital LOS between the group of patients receiving early emergent esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) versus those receiving expectant management on initial presentation.



RESULTS: There was a difference in the average LOS of 2.7 days (p = 0.023) longer in the expectant management group with no medical complications in either group. Twenty-five percent or 2 out of 8 cases deviated from guidelines.



CONCLUSION: The initial ED decision to pursue expectant management instead of attempting emergent EGD removal of magnets may result in prolonged hospitalization, increased risk for readmission, and delayed definitive removal of magnets due to nonprogression along the GI tract.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

