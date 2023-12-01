Abstract

INTRODUCTION: For adult trauma patients, the likelihood of receiving treatment at a hospital properly equipped for trauma care can vary by race and sex. This study examines whether a pediatric patient's race/ethnicity and sex are associated with treatment at a high acuity trauma hospital (HATH).



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Using the 2017 National Inpatient Sample, we identified pediatric trauma patients ( ≤16 y) using International Classification of Diseases-10 codes. Because trauma centers are not defined in National Inpatient Sample, we defined HATHs as hospitals which transferred 0% of pediatric neurotrauma. We used logistic regression to examine associations between race/ethnicity, sex, age, and treatment at a HATH, adjusted for factors including Injury Severity Score, mechanism of injury, and region.



RESULTS: Of 18,085 injured children (median Injury Severity Score 3 [IQR 1-8]), 67% were admitted to a HATH. Compared to White patients, Hispanic (odds ratio [OR] 0.85 [95% confidence interval [CI] 0.79-0.93]) and other race/ethnicity patients (OR 0.85 [95% CI 0.78-0.93]) had a significantly lower odds of treatment at a HATH. Children aged 2-11 (OR 1.36 [95% CI 1.27-1.46]) were more likely to be treated at a HATH compared to adolescents (age 12-16). After adjustment for other factors, sex was not associated with treatment at a HATH.



CONCLUSIONS: Our study demonstrated racial and ethnic disparities in access to HATHs for pediatric trauma patients. Hispanic and other race/ethnicity pediatric trauma patients have lower odds of treatment at HATHs. Further research is needed to study the root causes of these disparities to ensure that all children with injuries receive equitable and high-quality care.

