Abstract

This study evaluated prospective associations of ibogaine and 5-MeO-DMT treatment for risky alcohol use and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms among United States (US) Special Operations Forces Veterans (SOFV). Data were collected during standard clinical operations at pre-treatment and 1-month (1 m), 3-months (3 m), and 6-months (6 m) post-treatment in an ibogaine and 5-MeO-DMT treatment program in Mexico. Of the 86 SOFV that completed treatment, 45 met criteria for risky alcohol use at pre-treatment (mean age = 44; male = 100%; White = 91%). There was a significant reduction in alcohol use from pre-treatment (M = 7.2, SD = 2.3) to 1 m (M = 3.6; SD = 3.5) post-treatment, which remained reduced through 6 m (M = 4.0; SD = 2.9; p < .001, partial eta squared = .617). At 1 m, 24% were abstinent, 33% were non-risky drinking, and 42% were risky drinkers. At 6 m, 16% were abstinent, 31% were non-risky drinking, and 53% were risky drinkers. There were no differences between responders (abstinent/non-risky drinkers) and non-responders (risky drinkers) in demographics/clinical characteristics. However, there were significant and very large differences between responders and non-responders in PTSD symptom (p < .01, d = -3.26) and cognitive functioning change (p < .01, d = -0.99). Given these findings, future clinical trials should determine whether psychedelic-assisted therapy holds promise for individuals with complex trauma and alcohol misuse who have not been successfully treated with traditional interventions.

