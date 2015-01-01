Abstract

The military environment involves stressful situations that may trigger or aggravate suicidal behaviors, such as suicide attempts (SAs), which significantly increase the likelihood of future suicide. This cross-sectional study aims to assess risk factors for severe SAs and non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) among Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers. Data were retrieved from an IDF computerized self-harm surveillance database and were based on the criteria of the Columbia Suicide Severity Rating Scale (C-SSRS) and the Suicide Attempt Self-Injury Interview (SASII). The cohort included all 1,238 occurrences of self-harm behavior, during 2017-2021. Other investigated variables included adjustment difficulty (AD, as per IDF definition) and psychiatric diagnosis (PD) as reported by mental health officers (MHOs) during recruitment. Higher rates of adjustment difficulties were found among soldiers who had conducted NSSIs. Higher rates of previous psychiatric diagnoses were found among individuals with SAs, and their risk of dying by suicide during military service was twice as high (OR = 2.356; p < .001). If the latter also served in a combat unit, the risk was almost fourfold (OR = .3.860; p < .001). The current study demonstrates a clear difference between IDF soldiers who conduct NSSI vs. those conducting SA with regard to adjustment difficulty (as per IDF definition) and PD.

Language: en