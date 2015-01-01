Abstract

In the present cross-sectional study, we determined the self-efficacy of nurses to apply psychological first aid (PFA) during disasters. The study sample consisted of 580 nurses working in Turkey. The data were collected online between July and November 2022 using the "Personal Information Form" and the "PFA Application Self-Efficacy Scale." The data were analyzed using descriptive statistical methods (number, percentage, mean, and standard deviation), generalized linear models, Bonferroni correction, and linear regression analysis. The mean PFA scale scores of male nurses, nurses working in intensive care units, working as service nurses, nurses who have previously received PFA training and applied PFA in disaster situations were higher. Moreover, 91.3% of nurses did not receive PFA training and 90.3% did not receive PFA service earlier, 31.0% did not apply for PFA, 18.3% did not know about PFA. The mean score of the PFA practice self-efficacy scale of nurses was 131.61 ± 19.41. There exists an urgent requirement to develop nurses' PFA application self-efficacy. It is recommended that nurses should be provided repeated PFA training and applied studies focusing on PFA interventions.

