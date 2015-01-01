SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Batra EK, Quinlan K, Palusci VJ, Needelman H, Collier A. Pediatrics 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Academy of Pediatrics)

DOI

10.1542/peds.2023-065481

PMID

38374813

Abstract

Understanding why children die is necessary to implement strategies to prevent future deaths and improve the health of any community. Child fatality review teams (CFRTs) have existed since the 1970s and provide a necessary framework to ensure that proper questions are asked about a child's death. CFRTs provide a vital function in a community to ensure that preventable causes of deaths are identified. Pediatricians are necessary members of CFRTs because they provide medical expertise and context around a child's death. All CFRTs should have pediatric physician representation, and results from team meetings should inform public policy at all levels of government. Pediatricians should be supported in their efforts to be present on CFRTs, and they should use data from team meetings to help advocate for implementing prevention strategies.


Language: en
