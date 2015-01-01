Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hip fracture is commonly in the elderly as a consequence of osteoporsis. Currently, China is entering an aging society and there is a lack of studies about the epidemiology and health burden of hip fracturs there.



METHODS: We used data from the Global Burden of Disease study 2019 (GBD 2019) to estimate the incidence, prevalence and disease burden of hip fractures in China and the temporal trends from 1990 to 2019. These estimates were produced by DisMod-MR 2.1, a Bayesian meta-regression tool. Estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) was used to represent the temporal trends.



RESULTS: In 2019, there was estimated to be 2.0 million incident and 2.6 million prevalent hip fracture cases in China. The age standardized incidence and prevalence rate were estimated to be 117.8 (95 % UI, 83.8 to 161.6) per 100,000 and 139.8 (95 % UI, 125.7 to 154.7) per 100,000, respectively. From 1990 to 2019, the incidence (EAPC, 1.06; 95 % CI, 0.6 to 1.52) and prevalence (EAPC, 1.41; 95 % CI, 1.02 to 1.8) rates have increased, while the age standardized DALY decreased (95 %CI, -1.8; 95 % CI, -2.3 to -1.2). The incidence and DALY rates of hip fractures increased with age, and female people have higher incidence rate and disease burden. Falls were the leading cause for hip fractures, followed by road injuries.



CONCLUSION: Due to population growth and ageing, the challenges from hip fractures are expected to increase in the future, and related measures are in need to reduce the related health and economic burden.

