Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of continuity of care on older adults diagnosed with mental and behavioural disorders who are at risk of death due to intentional self-harm. STUDY DESIGN: This was a retrospective cohort study.



METHODS: Data from the Korean National Health Insurance Service-Elderly Cohort Database (2002-2013) were used. A total of 53,980 patients who had visited the outpatient clinic three or more times within the year following the initial diagnosis of mental and behavioural disorders were included. A generalised estimating equation model was generated to examine the impact of continuity of care (CoC) on the risk of death due to intentional self-harm among older adults with mental illnesses.



RESULTS: The risk of death due to intentional self-harm was significantly higher in those with poor CoC for mental and behavioural disorders than in those with good CoC. The risk ratio, adjusting for all covariates, was larger for the Usual Provider of Care index (adjusted risk ratio [aRR]: 1.63, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.25-2.12) than for the CoC index (aRR: 1.50, 95% CI: 1.18-1.90), indicating a stronger association with the concentration of contact with the most frequently visited provider.



CONCLUSIONS: Poor CoC among Korean older adults diagnosed with mental and behavioural disorders was identified as a significant risk factor for death due to intentional self-harm. The results of this study highlight the need for interventions that can prevent suicidal behaviour in older adults, such as institutionalising the usual providers of mental health care for older adults.

