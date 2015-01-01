Abstract

PURPOSE: Perinatal depression significantly impacts maternal and child health, with further complexities arising during the COVID-19 pandemic. This review is the first to comprehensively synthesize evidence on the prevalence of perinatal depression and its associated risk factors in Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) during the pandemic period.



METHODS: The study protocol was registered in PROSPERO (CRD42022326991). This review followed the John Briggs Institute (JBI) guideline for prevalence studies. A comprehensive literature search was conducted in six databases: PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, PsycInfo, CINAHL, and ProQuest. Pooled prevalence estimates were computed for both prenatal and postnatal depression. Identified risk factors were summarized narratively.



RESULTS: A total of 5169 studies were screened, out of which 58 were included in the narrative review and 48 [prenatal (n = 36) and postnatal (n = 17)] were included in the meta-analysis. The pooled depression prevalence for prenatal women was 23% (95% CI: 19-27%), and for the postnatal women was 23% (95% CI: 18-30%). Maternal age, education, perceived fear of COVID-19 infection, week of pregnancy, pregnancy complications, and social and family support were identified as associated risk factors for depression.



CONCLUSIONS: Our review demonstrates an increased prevalence of perinatal depression during the COVID-19 pandemic in LMICs. It sheds light on the significant burden faced by pregnant and postnatal women and emphasizes the necessity for targeted interventions during the ongoing and potential future crisis.

