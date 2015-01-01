SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brown HL, Selbe SM, Flesaker M, Rosellini AJ, Maple M, Gradus JL, Cerel J. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13063

PMID

38375945

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Most research investigating the effect of suicide on loss survivors has been limited to first-degree family members. Few studies examine the impact of suicide on others outside the immediate family and the influence of relationship type and closeness on mental health.

METHODS: This study used data from a sample obtained through random digit dialing (n = 805) to assess exposure to suicide loss, relationship types, perceived closeness, and mental health symptoms (prolonged grief, depression, anxiety, and posttraumatic stress disorder).

RESULTS: Familial status, friend status, and higher perceived closeness were associated with prolonged grief, depression, and posttraumatic stress disorder, with the strongest adjusted associations observed for posttraumatic stress disorder and prolonged grief. In general, the magnitude of adjusted standardized associations for closeness and mental health symptoms was stronger than those observed for familial status and mental health symptoms and friend status and mental health symptoms.

CONCLUSION: Closeness, familial status, and friend status are associated with mental health symptoms experienced after suicide loss, but the magnitude of associations was strongest for closeness. Future studies should examine perceived closeness in addition to other factors related to relationship type and dynamics to assess the complexities of suicide bereavement reactions.


Language: en

Keywords

bereavement; loss survivor; relationships; suicide; suicide exposure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print