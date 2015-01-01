Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to analyze the real-time variability of suicidal ideation intensity and the relationship between real-time and retrospective reports of suicidal ideation made on the Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSS), among young people with borderline personality disorder (BPD).



METHODS: Young people (15-25-year olds) with BPD (N = 46), recruited from two government-funded mental health services, rated the intensity of their suicidal ideation six times per day for 7 days before completing the BSS.



RESULTS: For 70% of participants, suicidal ideation changed in intensity approximately five times across the week, both within and between days. BSS ratings were most highly correlated with the highest real-time ratings of suicidal ideation. However, this was not significantly different from the relationship between the BSS and both the average and most recent ratings. Median ratings of suicidal ideation intensity were higher on the BSS compared with an equivalent question asked in real time.



CONCLUSION: Findings suggest that young people with BPD experience high levels of fluctuation in their intensity of suicidal ideation across a week and that retrospective reports of suicidal ideation might be more reflective of the most intense experience of suicidal ideation across the week.

