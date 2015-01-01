Abstract

Since the 1990s, the international humanitarian system has developed approaches, tools, and standards for addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in emergencies premised on the survivor-centered approach (SCA). Utilizing critical discourse analysis, we explore how articulation of SCA within humanitarian discourse aligns with its stated intent to return control to survivors. The analysis reveals that humanitarian system power dynamics distort the application of SCA, leaving humanitarian service providers in charge of assessing the best course of action or severely limiting survivors' choices. We propose a survivor led approach as more aligned with the feminist and transformative goals of humanitarian action against GBV.

