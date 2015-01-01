SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ogden CL, Tutty LM. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing

10.1177/10778012241233002

38374660

Canadian Indigenous women often experience severe partner violence and child abuse, but few studies holistically examine risk and protective factors and evidence of resilience that affect their well-being. This mixed-methods secondary analysis explored the experiences of 40 Canadian Indigenous abused women. Risk factors included intimate partner violence (IPV), childhood abuse, poverty, colonization, and disability. Protective factors included formal and informal support, community support, spirituality, and childhood residence. Evidence of resilience is from interview quotes and none of the measures of depression, mental distress, and posttraumatic stress disorder was in the clinical range. Despite significant IPV and childhood abuse, the women's resilience is highlighted.


Language: en

Indigenous women; intimate partner violence; mental health; resilience; violence against women

