Abstract

BACKGROUND: Chinese National Essential Public Health Service Package (NEPHSP) has mandated primary health care providers to provide falls prevention for community-dwelling older people. But no implementation framework is available to guide better integration of falls prevention for older people within the primary health care system.



METHODS: This is a two-stage online participatory design study consisting of eight workshops with stakeholders from three purposively selected cities. First, two workshops were organised at each study site to jointly develop the framework prototype. Second, to refine, optimise and finalise the prototype via two workshops with all study participants. Data analysis and synthesis occurred concurrently with data collection, supported by Tencent Cloud Meeting software.



RESULTS: All participants confirmed that the integration of falls prevention for older people within the NEPHSP was weak and reached a consensus on five opportunities to better integrate falls prevention, including workforce training, community health promotion, health check-ups, health education and scheduled follow-up, during the delivery of NEPHSP. Three regional-tailored prototypes were then jointly developed and further synthesised into a generic implementation framework by researchers and end-users. Guided by this framework, 11 implementation strategies were co-developed under five themes.



CONCLUSIONS: The current integration of falls prevention in the NEPHSP is weak. Five opportunities for integrating falls prevention in the NEPHSP and a five-themed implementation framework with strategies are co-identified and developed, using a participatory design approach. These findings may also provide other regions or countries, facing similar challenges, with insights for promoting falls prevention for older people.

Language: en