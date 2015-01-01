Abstract

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a highly prevalent psychological disorder characterized by intense feelings of fear or helplessness after experiencing a traumatic event. PTSD is highly comorbid with mood disorders and patients are at increased risk for suicide. The present study aimed to identify neural connectivity alterations associated with suicidal ideation (SI) in PTSD patients by using resting-state functional magnetic resonance imaging. Voxel-to-voxel intrinsic connectivity was compared between PTSD patients with no (N-SI; N = 26) and high (H-SI; N = 7) SI. Region-to-voxel functional connectivity analysis was performed to identify the regions that contributed to intrinsic connectivity changes. H-SI patients had increased connectivity to various brain regions representing the central executive network, salience network, and default mode network in the frontal, temporal, and occipital lobes as well as subcortical structures involved in executive and limbic functioning, and motor systems. These results suggest SI is associated with large network-level alterations in PTSD patients and is not the result of neuronal abnormalities in any one specific area.

