Abstract

BACKGROUND: Emotional neglect during childhood has long-lasting negative effects on individuals, and it is often hidden and unrecognized. Previous research has not fully understood its unique effects on mental health outcomes, especially when considering the co-occurrence with other forms of maltreatment. The meaning-making coping and growth model suggests that individuals achieve positive psychological outcomes by constructively integrating negative experiences into their self-concept, which may be a protective mechanism against the detrimental effects of emotional neglect.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the relationship between emotional neglect and suicidal ideation among undergraduates, accounting for the presence of emotional abuse and physical neglect, and to investigate the mediating role of meaning in life and the moderating role of post-stress growth in this relationship.



METHODS: A self-reported survey was conducted with 3132 undergraduate students from a university in South China. The survey assessed emotional neglect, emotional abuse, physical neglect, suicidal ideation, post-stress growth, and meaning in life.



RESULTS: Meaning in life partially mediated the relationship between emotional neglect and suicidal ideation. Post-stress growth moderated the association between emotional neglect and the sense of meaning in life, in particular the moderation effect was stronger when emotional abuse was weaker.



CONCLUSIONS: Meaning in life mediated the relationship between emotional neglect and suicide ideation. Post-stress growth moderated the mediation effect such that it was weakened among individual with a higher level of post-stress growth. This study contributes to the understanding of the psychopathological processes following emotional neglect and the development of positive personal changes thereafter.

Language: en